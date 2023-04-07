2023 April 7 17:21

China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order

On April 6, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and CMA CGM signed an agreement in Beijing to build 16 large container ships, worth more than 21 billion Yuan, setting a new record for the largest amount of money in container ships order in China's shipbuilding industry, according to Xinde Marine News.



The order including twelve 15,000teu methanol dual-fuel powered large container ships and four 23,000teu LNG dual-fuel powered ULCC.



It is first time for CSSC to undertake a batch order for methanol fueled container ships.



It is understood that the 15,000teu methanol dual-fuel powered large container ships will be built by Jiangnan Shipyard and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) respectively. The ship is 366 meters long, 51 meters wide and 30.2 meters deep, and can carry 156,000 tons of cargo.



Four 23,000 teu LNG dual-fuel powered ULCC will be built by Hudong-Zhonghua of CSSC. The ship has a length of 399.9 meters, a width of 61.3 meters, a depth of 33.5 meters in the cargo hold and a deck area of 23,978 square meters, equivalent to 3.5 standard football fields. The ship can hold 23,000teu containers and can carry 220,000 tons of cargo.



The ship adopts the world's largest dual-fuel powered main engine W12X92DF developed and manufactured by WinGD.



According to statistics, in the past 10 years, CMA CGM has ordered and built more than 70 green container ships in CSSC. More than 30 of them have been delivered, including the first 18,000teu ULCC built by CSSC and the world's first LNG powered 23,000teu ULCC.