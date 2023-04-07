2023 April 7 12:12

Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam

Advario Projects B.V. has signed a sales and purchase agreement with Aluminium & Chemie B.V. (Aluchemie), according to the Port of Rotterdam's release. The agreement sees Advario acquire Aluchemie’s land lease. Establishing a presence in the port of Rotterdam, at the heart of the Botlek area, Advario looks to develop the storage terminal for the energy products of the future, together with its partners.



Advario is a globally operating energy storage company. The company has over fifty years of experience building and operating complex storage infrastructure, and extensive experience with storage facilities for ammonia and future fuels.

The new site in Rotterdam provides Advario with the opportunity to develop, build, innovate and operate the storage infrastructure its customers and partners need to successfully transition to cleaner energy. The 26-hectare Aluchemie site is located at the center of the Botlek, providing proximity to the existing hydrogen and carbon dioxide pipeline networks. Its waterfront on the 3rd Petroleumhaven gives quick access to Rotterdam’s main waterways.

Aluchemie will prepare the site for handover by demolishing all structures above and underground, and by remediating the soil. The target date for completion is 31 December 2025, after which Advario can start construction at the site.