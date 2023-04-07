2023 April 7 10:10

Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm

Allseas will install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm development off France’s Pays-de-la-Loire coast, according to the company's release.

DEME Offshore has contracted Pioneering Spirit to install the substation jacket and topside in the first half of 2024.

The “lift and set down” job is very similar to the Saint-Nazaire installation job Pioneering Spirit performed for DEME in the Bay of Biscay in August 2021 – Allseas’ first assignment for the fast-growing offshore wind industry.



The wind farm is being developed by Éoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN), a consortium including Ocean Winds (an ENGIE and EDPR joint venture), Sumitomo Corporation, La Banque des Territoires and Vendée Energie.

DEME, the main offshore contractor, has hired Allseas to execute the jacket and topside installation works. DEME will perform the installation of the pin piles for the substation foundations and transport the jacket and topside, to the installation site.

The jacket and topside structures will be transferred to Pioneering Spirit in the field and installed directly with the vessel’s 5000-t crane.

Yeu-Noirmoutier is situated 16 km off the Atlantic Coast, where waters are up to 36 m deep. When complete, the development will have a total capacity of 496 MW and produce enough energy to meet the annual electricity demands of 800,000 people.