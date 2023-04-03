2023 April 3 14:59

NYK joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development

NYK has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, a global community of business sectors to challenge sustainability issues. NYK President Takaya Soga will represent the company as a WBCSD council member, according to the company's release.

WBCSD is a CEO-led community of over 200 companies from business sectors across the world united by the shared vision of “creating a world in which 9+ billion people are living well, within planetary boundaries, by 2050.” WBCSD has determined climate emergency, nature loss, and mounting inequality to be the world’s three critical challenges and is currently working with the United Nations, governments, and NGOs to address these issues. NYK is the first Japanese shipping company to join WBCSD.

Through its participation in WBCSD, the NYK Group, as a corporate group that conducts business activities against the backdrop of a natural environment comprising the oceans, land, and air, seeks to become more aware and knowledgeable of best practices regarding world-leading sustainability, and actively exchange opinions on these issues, as the Group aims to address social issues through its business activities.