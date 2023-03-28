2023 March 28 10:06

Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by 300 thousand tonnes

Total export quota will exceed 12.6 million tonnes

RF Government has increased quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia by 300 thousand tonnes. The Order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the press center of the Russian Government.

The decision comes into force from the moment of its publication. The document is valid until 31 May 2023. It foresees the increase of a quota for exports of ammonia nitrate.

The decision will let the producers of mineral fertilizers export the unsold products if the domestic market consumers are supplied in full.

Total export quota will exceed 12.6 million tonnes. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is given instructions to distribute the volumes among the exporters.

The quotas are not applicable to supplies of mineral fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

In 2022, Russian ports handled 24.2 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, up 25.1%, year-on-year.