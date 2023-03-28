2023 March 28 09:15

KazTransOil JSC sent for export 10 thousand tonnes of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of Baku

Image source: KazTransOil

KazTransOil JSC in the port of Aktau shipped 9.959 tons of oil from the Kazakh Tengiz field to the tanker President Heydar Aliev for further delivery of raw materials to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, according to the press release of KazTransOil.



By the end of March, it is planned to ship another 10,000 tons of Tengiz oil via this route. The planned mass of oil shipment in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan direction for April 2023 is 125 thousand tons.



It should be reminded that in early February, after the earthquakes in Turkey, KazTransOil JSC received a notice of force majeure due to the temporary suspension of loading operations at the Ceyhan sea terminal. In this regard, the export of oil from the port of Aktau to Baku with further transportation through the Baku – Tbilisi - Ceyhan oil pipeline was suspended. KazTransOil JSC is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. It is a part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC is 5.4 km. Oil transportation via trunk pipelines is provided by 36 oil pumping stations, 67 oil heating furnaces, a tank farm for oil storage with a total volume of 1.4 thousand cbm. Transshipment of oil is provided by 4 draining and filling railway overpasses, appropriate equipment for loading oil into tankers installed at 2 operating berths of the Aktau sea oil terminal.