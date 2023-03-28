  • Home
  • News
  • KazTransOil JSC sent for export 10 thousand tonnes of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of Baku
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 28 09:15

    KazTransOil JSC sent for export 10 thousand tonnes of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of Baku

    Image source: KazTransOil
    After the earthquakes in Turkey, the export of oil from the port of Aktau to Baku with further transportation through the Baku – Tbilisi - Ceyhan oil pipeline was suspended

    KazTransOil JSC in the port of Aktau shipped 9.959 tons of oil from the Kazakh Tengiz field to the tanker President Heydar Aliev for further delivery of raw materials to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, according to the press release of KazTransOil.

    By the end of March, it is planned to ship another 10,000 tons of Tengiz oil via this route. The planned mass of oil shipment in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan direction for April 2023 is 125 thousand tons.

    It should be reminded that in early February, after the earthquakes in Turkey, KazTransOil JSC received a notice of force majeure due to the temporary suspension of loading operations at the Ceyhan sea terminal. In this regard, the export of oil from the port of Aktau to Baku with further transportation through the Baku – Tbilisi - Ceyhan oil pipeline was suspended. KazTransOil JSC is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. It is a part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC is 5.4 km. Oil transportation via trunk pipelines is provided by 36 oil pumping stations, 67 oil heating furnaces, a tank farm for oil storage with a total volume of 1.4 thousand cbm. Transshipment of oil is provided by 4 draining and filling railway overpasses, appropriate equipment for loading oil into tankers installed at 2 operating berths of the Aktau sea oil terminal.

    Read about:

    Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku

    Kaztransoil shipped 325.9 thousand tonnes of export oil from Aktau to Makhachkala

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 28

10:36 Rotterdam LNG bunker price premium to VLSFO falls 95% in 7 months - Ship & Bunker
10:13 China Classification Society issues AIP certificate for the world’s first low carbon VLGC equipped with a carbon capture system
10:06 Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by 300 thousand tonnes
09:34 FESCO service for delivery of refrigerated cargo from the Far East to APR to be launched in 2023
09:15 KazTransOil JSC sent for export 10 thousand tonnes of oil from the Tengiz field in the direction of Baku

2023 March 27

18:07 Navigator announces additional vessel acquisitions under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:58 Delo Group and Shandong Port Group agreed to set up a joint venture
17:40 ADNOC to collaborate with the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia and Currenta to establish the viability of ammonia as a fuel for steam and power generation
17:26 Orsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 win Scottish floating wind lease
17:06 Purus Wind signs order with Damen Shipyards for eight, low-emission vessels for wind farm operations
16:49 Container ships under construction at USC’s Lotos shipyard for North-South ITC to become a series of 21 units
16:35 Jan De Nul completes capital dredging in Payra Port
16:15 Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T 'Avax'
15:56 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov completed long-range missions of 420-day campaign
15:40 DP World Antwerp Gateway introduces fingerprint scanning technology to improve container pick up security
15:24 Aker Solutions receives contract from Equinor to tie back the two gas fields
15:04 Neste and Terntank sign an agreement for two new lower-emission tankers to transport raw materials and products
14:57 Rosatom works towards accepting data from Chinese satellites to support NSR navigation — media
14:38 APM Terminals announces strategic partnership for a project to develop two new deep-water berths in Vietnam
14:34 MOL expands financing base through transition linked loan
13:59 Navigation season of 2023 opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW ahead of schedule
13:41 Uralhimmash shipped equipment for Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh
13:40 Port of Oakland February container volume down 23% in Feb 2023
13:12 SEA-LNG welcomes provisional FuelEU Maritime agreement
12:33 AD Ports Group launches new Ro-Ro shipping service to improve commercial connectivity with Kuwait via Khalifa Port
12:06 Russian seaports handled 842 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 0.8% YoY
11:34 Russia’s container market expected to grow by 3% this year
11:30 DNV awards first D-INF(S) type approvals to COSCO and SHI for standardized data infrastructure systems
11:10 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry delivers three new ships on the same day
11:03 Container throughput fall in Russian seaports could not be offset yet — Rosmorrechflot
10:41 Port of Rotterdam Authority tests smart berth at ECT
10:40 RF Transport Ministry monitors the situation with the Crimean Bridge daily
10:17 DP World invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012
10:05 Shipment of containers from the Far East has normalized – Vitaly Savelyev
09:42 RF Transport Ministry expects transshipment volumes in Russian seaports to grow by 8 million tonnes
09:41 U-Ming holds a christening ceremony for Capesize bulk carrier
09:19 Inland water transport to carry 9.5 million passengers in 2023 – RF Transport Minister
02:00 Russian company MYContainers develops cooperation with international sea lines

2023 March 26

15:01 MSC brings new European container service to JAXPORT
14:17 WuHu Shipyard hosts steel-cutting ceremony for Orca series heavy lift vessel for Jumbo and SAL
13:37 Green light for transformational Celtic Freeport bid
12:31 Crowley names Mark Coplen Vice President of project management for Crowley Wind Services
11:54 Humber Freeport given the go-ahead
10:21 HII announces new VP and Chief Councel of Ingalls Shippbuilding
09:43 Estaleiro RIO Maguari (ERM) delivers first Ramparts 2300-ERM tug to Svitzer Brazil

2023 March 25

15:13 GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution with two major European LNG ship-owners
13:11 Korea’s No. 1 LNG Shipping company likely to see overseas buyer
11:06 HHLA calls for final approval of China's Cosco investment in Hamburg port - Reuters
09:59 Carsten Poppinga to become Uniper's new CCO, Michael Lewis to take over as CEO on 1 July

2023 March 24

18:28 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 Damen Maaskant offers future-proof solution for tropical shrimp fishermen
17:41 Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association
17:16 Silversea Cruises and MEYER WERFT celebrate the keel laying of Silver Ray
17:07 Sea terminal to be built in Novorossiysk under concession scheme
16:55 Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion demonstration project in Okinawa selected by Japan's Ministry of the Environment
16:34 Channel Ports and DFDS join forces to decarbonise cross-Channel transport
16:34 New ferry Stanislav Agapov to start operation in Ust-Kamchatsk in spring 2024
16:13 Annual capacity of ports Olya and Makhachkala to be increased by 5.6 million tonnes
15:49 WinGD to deliver methanol engines for COSCO SHIPPING Lines container vessels
15:25 Ministry of Energy reports 20-pct decrease of coal industry’s negative impact on water bodies over recent 5 years