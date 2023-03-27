2023 March 27 09:19

Inland water transport to carry 9.5 million passengers in 2023 – RF Transport Minister

Multimodal transportation will also be growing this year

In 2023, inland water transport of Russia is expected to carry 9.5 million passengers, in 2023 – Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev told Vladimir Putin during the working meeting, according to the transcript published on the Kremlin website.

“The summer season in our internal waterways in the southern regions kicks off on March 25. We are actively preparing for that. This year we are launching navigation in a number of basins and we will be developing it to reflect changing weather conditions. In 2022 transportation by internal water transport amounted to nine million passengers, which is 6 percent more than in 2021. We expect approximately the same growth this year and believe that we will be able to carry 9.5 million passengers via water transport,” said the Minister.

According to Vitaly Savelyev, multimodal transportation will also be growing this year. This implies allowing passengers using several types of transport with one all-purpose ticket.

“Currently, some 38 year-round routes have been launched already. We added seven more routes: five routes to Abkhazia and two to Kaliningrad,” said Vitaly Savelyev.