2023 March 23 18:18

Port of Aberdeen hosts more than 100 vessels working on offshore wind projects in 2023

Port of Aberdeen has welcomed more than 100 vessels working on offshore wind projects to the port so far this year, including the latest arrival of the Blue Tern jack-up installation vessel, according to the company's release.



Port of Aberdeen’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure and access to an unrivalled supply chain has resulted in the port increasingly being utilised for offshore wind projects. A wide range of vessels - including large cable layers, construction, installation, survey, and service operation vessels (SOVs) - working on wind farms such as Seagreen, Moray East and Moray West now regularly calling at the port.

The port has supported wind developments for many years, and its North Harbour is the operations and maintenance base for Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm and Kincardine Offshore Floating Wind Farm. The transformational South Harbour development offers 1.5km of deepwater berths (9 to 15 metres deep) and can accommodate ships up to 300 metres in length. It also offers extensive heavy-lift zones, 125,000m2 of flexible laydown space at the quayside, expansive project areas and is located adjacent to the Energy Transition Zone.



