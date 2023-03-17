  • Home
  • News
  • Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 17 10:20

    Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation

    The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance (JSA) has commenced its scope of work in the Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project for JGC Corporation, according to the company's release.

    It is one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the Alliance. The Jumbo Javelin loaded the first of 19 transports at Dahej India.

    The project will see the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance undertake the transportation of a total of 450,000 frts of cargo for its client.

    Jumbo Kinetic, with two 1,500 t cranes, and SAL Heavy Lift’s MV Svenja, with two 1,000 t cranes will be dedicated to the project for the duration of the transportation scope.

    During this time, the two vessels will undertake seven voyages each, providing the project with full flexibility and control of logistics.

    Sailing schedules are firmly fixed so that all parties within the logistical cycle know well in advance when which cargo will be collected and delivered. The two vessels, with deadweight tonnage of 14,000 t and 12,500 t respectively, are strong enough to handle all modules and small enough to be able to access the restricted Morimatsu plant in Nantong, China, where much of the cargo will be loaded.

    In addition to the two vessels committed to the project, the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance will provide vessels to conduct additional five voyages. With its combined fleet of thirty vessels, the Alliance can offer JGC a vessel with the required capabilities and service level each time, while also ensuring its ability to continue to serve other clients.

    Conducting consecutive runs, the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance will transport a range of items from locations in India, China, Thailand, and Korea. Amongst the cargo will be 80 modules. Here, the Alliance will draw upon its experience of using module lifting frames. This will be applied  by using JGC’s in-house designed frame, which is specially developed for lifting modules at the Morimatsu facility.

    The shipments will also include transportation of 31 pieces of equipment including a regenerator, vacuum columns, a fractionator, and seven 800 t bullet tanks, each one 82 m in length. Total project focus The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance began preparations for the project back in 2019, with the provision of engineering support. This included the design of four different loading spread mats, covering the various vessel types to be used, cargo footprint and location of the cargo on the vessel.

    As the project is undertaken in consecutive runs with the same vessels, the load-spreading material can be recycled (re-used) each time, offering optimal cost-efficiency.

    The new facility will be located adjacent to the current Basrah refinery and will provide plant facilities that meet the international environmental standards. Funds for the project have been provided by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It is the largest Japanese assisted reconstruction project since the 2003 Iraq War. For JGC Group, it is the second project in the country since their completion of a power plant reconstruction in 2013. The upgraded refinery will help to close a supply-demand gap for Petroleum products in Iraq, reducing the country’s dependence on imports. It will also contribute to reconstruction and economic growth, not least in the creation of several thousand jobs both for the construction and operation of the refinery. 

    Jumbo-SAL-Alliance is in full control of all its assets, i.e. 30 dedicated project cargo vessels. With three DP2 vessels, two range-extending fly-jibs and eleven ice-class vessels the Alliance can reach almost any location. With lifting capacities up to 3,000 t SWL, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance manages the largest fleet of vessels in the 800+ t lifting segment. This provides a commercial bandwidth that stretches from rapidly positioning vessels for smaller or larger single shipments, onto large volume contracts to full scope solutions for complex projects.

Другие новости по темам: offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 17

14:02 DNV embarks on multi-year project to support KEPCO's plan to bring zero-carbon offshore wind power to South Korea
13:44 Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY
13:32 ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
13:12 European shipowners welcome the EU’s proposed Net-Zero Industry Act
12:40 Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
12:25 IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”
12:11 Matson to convert the main engine aboard its container ship to a dual-fuel ME-GI unit
11:36 MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line
11:12 FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
10:38 Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
10:20 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation
09:53 Port of Los Angeles signs agreements with Tokyo and Yokohama ports to establish Green Shipping Corridor
09:29 Insurance problems can be solved with the use of the Northern Sea Route — expert

2023 March 16

18:37 Leading digitalization and network technology providers sign MoU for research program
18:17 Support block of the “Azeri-Central-East” platform dispatched to sea on “STB-1” barge
18:00 Experts name alternatives to foreign insurance and reinsurance in maritime market
17:42 Strikes at French refineries and LNG terminals are in week two
17:19 BIMCO sees 24% drop in scrubber installations in 2022
17:02 Naming and delivery of two the world’s largest container vessels completed on same day
16:49 Rem Offshore announces multiple contracts for PSV’s
16:31 Additional insurance premiums in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov reach 5% of a vessel cost
16:24 IndianOil to consolidate green assets
15:27 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2023
15:06 Kaztransoil shipped 325.9 thousand tonnes of export oil from Aktau to Makhachkala
14:44 California and Japan to collaborate on clean ports and shipping
14:23 Ports of Stockholm plans to establish a node for captured carbon dioxide at Stockholm Norvik Port
13:58 TORM purchases three fuel-efficient MR product tankers in a partly share-based transaction
13:40 The export of cargo in containers through the KTZ network increased by 30% last year
12:37 Cargo volumes carried by Russia’s river transport in 2022 rose by 5.2%, by seaborne transport – by 17.3%
12:35 RAK Ports joins the International Port Community Systems Association
11:42 MSC teams up with GCMD to accelerate industry efforts to decarbonize
11:24 Maersk tests BionicHIVE for warehouse automation solution
11:19 NSR Development Plan for 2023 foresees completion of four facilities and organization of least three subsidized coastwise voyages
10:51 PSA Halifax orders eight new electric rubber tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
10:24 Hutchison Ports announces investment of US$700 million in Egyptian port projects in Sokhna and B100
10:24 Cosco Shipping Ports announces its investment in 25% of the equity of Sokhna New Container Terminal
10:05 Alfa Laval joins the First Movers Coalition
09:30 Icebreaker assistance in Caspian and Azov seas provided to over 4.2 thousand ships in ice navigation season of 2022-2023
09:15 CNC starts three new Intra-Asia services

2023 March 15

18:08 Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day
18:07 Russia's total exports of oil and petroleum products in February 2023 fell to 7.5 million barrels per day - IEA
17:54 Post IMO 2020 high sulphur fuel accounts for 26% of global bunker sales
17:43 CMA CGM will convert the loan to Brittany Ferries into a stake in the company
17:33 PortMiami bunkers Seaboard Marine’s first LNG cargo vessel
17:06 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M'2023 rose by 8.5% YoY
16:57 UAE's Fujairah port set for robust growth as Russian oil trade reshuffles - Reuters
16:33 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:32 ONE orders 10 new state-of-the-art large container vessels
16:15 PD Ports secures long-term deal from CLdN to bring additional weekly sailings to Teesport
15:48 FESCO to launch sea line between Damietta (Egypt) and Novorossiysk (Russia) in HII’2023
15:42 Hapag-Lloyd to start new direct Vietnam Indonesia Straits service
15:24 Port of Corpus Christi Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub and Trans Permian H2Hub merge
15:04 Port of Savannah container volumes down to 395,000 TEUs in Feb 2023
14:44 Royal IHC sells subsidiary IQIP to HAL Investments BV
14:24 New shipping service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent
13:55 With current rates of construction, Russia’s cruise fleet will halve by 2030 — expert
13:12 APM Terminals Gothenburg to double reefer container capacity and streamline PTI service
12:39 Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates accept 2021 IMO Convention amendments
12:13 Van Oord announces christening ceremony for Vox Apolonia
11:32 Konecranes starts to deliver its final cranes to Russia for a European customer