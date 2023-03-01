Since resuming CPC operation crude shipments from the marine terminal exceeded 823 million tons by 2023

2023 March 1 13:49

Since the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) commissioning, the total volume of crude oil delivered to the facility exceeded 823 million tons by the beginning of 2023. In 2022, CPC shipped 58.7 million tons of export crude oil from the sea terminal.

This data was provided by CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R JSC and of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC, which were held February 28-March 1, 2023 in Astana (Kazakhstan).



The shipment of crude oil through the CPC marine terminal in the Port of Novorossiysk reached 60.72 million tons in 2021 (-3.3%).



CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.



CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.