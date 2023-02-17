2023 February 17 15:36

Minority stake of Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair offered for sale as part of Astrakhan Region’s property privatization

Initial price of the 0.92% of shares is RUB 6.2 million

Russian Auction House (RAH) says that it will hold an auction for the sale of minority stakes in Astrakhan Region based Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of United Shipbuilding Corporation on 7 March 2023. 0.92% of shares will be offered for sale. The sale is initiated by the Ministry of Property and Urban Planning of the Astrakhan Region in the framework of the property privatization in the region.

Applications for participation in the auction are accepted until February 27.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

SCSSR integrates four major shipyards of Astrakhan: Krasniye Barrikady, Lotos, III International Plant and Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association.