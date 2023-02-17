2023 February 17 10:03

Schweizerzug starts first direct train shuttles to Rotterdam

On January 1st, Schweizerzug started operating a direct train connection between Basel (Frenkendorf), Zürich (Niederglatt) and Rotterdam. The 650-metre-long shuttle drives three times a week and has a capacity of 96 TEUs, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



Schweizerzug is part of Swissterminal AG, which was founded in 1972 and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. ‘Ever since, Rotterdam has strategically been important as a hub for our activities,’ says Roman Mayer, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Swissterminal. ‘Since its foundation in 2016, Schweizerzug has had Rotterdam as its destination. We are proud that this year, in 2023, our direct train connection to and from the largest seaport in Europe has become a reality.’



Swissterminal operates five terminals in Switzerland and three in France. The Frenkendorf terminal is the largest privately owned container terminal in Switzerland. Since 2020, the international terminal and logistics company DP World has held a 44 percent stake in Swissterminal and complements the European network with terminals in Germany and Belgium.