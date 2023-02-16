2023 February 16 12:13

Panama Canal Authority implements new "disruption charges" tariff

The new tariff, imposed by the Panama Canal Authority (PCA), referred to as a disruption charge, is applicable as of 1 January 2023 to a vessel which disrupts or impedes the scheduled transit of vessels, according to UK P&I Club.

The amount payable depends on the size of the vessel and whether the disruption charge is categorised as ‘low’ or ‘high’. The amount of the charge is not negotiable, nor appealable, although its applicability may possibly be challenged on the facts.

C. Fernie & Co, advise that this charge has been applied often by the PCA since the beginning of the year.



