2023 February 14 14:49

Cosco Shipping establishes electric vessel innovation alliance

China’s largest shipping line, Cosco Shipping Group, and its unit, Cosoc Shipping Development, have jointly initiated the setting up of the China Electric Vessel Innovation Alliance.



Members of the alliance are from various industries covering electric-powered propulsion system, vessel design and construction, port and terminal operation, science institution, electric-power battery supplier, industry investment and financing.

Aiming to promote green and zero-carbon development for shipping industry, the alliance will strengthen communications and collaboration between members.