2023 February 11 15:18

Renat Mistakhov: ‘We plan to reach Soviet-era volumes with Meteors’

Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corp set to produce annually eight high-speed passenger ships



The head of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation about the plans to produce up to eight high-speed passenger ships a year for river transportation in Tatarstan.



This year, Tatarstan shipbuilders plan to deliver four Meteor-2020 high-speed passenger ships and upgrade several ships for river transportation, repair berths and floating landing stages of the republic.



As head of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation Renat Mistakhov told Realnoe Vremya, two new steamships are soon going to be handed over to a client in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, the next Meteor boats can run in the republic’s rivers during the year.



But the factory is ready to produce more: “We expect Tatarstan to place an order to make six Meteor boats in our factory and we will start to build them producing more.”