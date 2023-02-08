2023 February 8 15:38

Alliance enters Russia’s dredging market in 2023

The company has acquired a non-self-propelled bucket-type dredger

Alliance LLC will enter the dredging market of Russia in 2023. In his interview with IAA PortNews, Aleksey Milovantsev, General Director of Alliance, tells about the company’s plans to become a new player in the dredging segment.

According to him, Alliance has recently acquired a non-self-propelled bucket-type dredger (with a 16-cbm bucket). “We are preparing the dredger for transportation to Russia and holding pre-contract negotiations on its operation. There are only three dredgers with similar characteristics in Russia today,” explained Aleksey Milovantsev.

He emphasized that the market conditions always suggest new rules. Dredging equipment is in an acute need today, “hence our decision to develop this segment,” said Aleksey Milovantsev.

Alliance owns non-self-propelled dredgers and special-purpose vessels. The company is able to survey objects at a depth of up to 2,000 m; conduct maintenance and repair of various objects and equipment using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV); perform maintenance of single point mooring systems (SPMs buoys); conduct geodetic works, maintenance of platforms in dynamic positioning mode; transport liquid and bulk cargo, deck cargo, dangerous goods and other equipment for drilling and offshore production support; handle working anchors; tow drilling ships, platforms, lighters and other vessels of the technical fleet.

Alliance operates 14 tugs which perform the full range of towing services in the water areas of Russia’s northern seas and ensure uninterrupted operation of ports in the Gulf of Finland.

Read IAA PortNews’ interview with Aleksey Milovantsev: “Domestic companies cope with marine engineering tasks”