2023 February 8 13:04

TransContainer increased capacity of its containers by 33% YoY

The Company has purchased 2.7 times more containers than originally planned

At the end of 2022, TransContainer's fleet reached 130,000 containers with a total capacity of almost 200,000 TEUs (including bulk containers and Open Top and Hard Open Top containers for bulky and heavy cargo). A year earlier, the company had about 100,000 containers with a capacity of about 150,000 TEUs, according to the press release of TransContainer.

In 2022, PJSC TransContainer’s (Delo Group) investment program exceeded 18 billion rubles. The Company’s own funds were spent on development of key assets such as rolling stock, transport equipment and terminal complexes.

Nearly a half of the funds invested were directed to replenishment of a high-capacity container fleet. Thus, the Company has purchased 2.7 times more containers than originally planned. This was due to the need to complete the volume of containers used in the Russian Federation, which has significantly decreased due to the international shipping lines exit.

In total, the Company ordered about 23,700 containers last year with a total capacity of more than 37,600 TEUs. The original plan for the 2022 investment program was to purchase around 8,600 containers with a total capacity of 12,500 TEUs. The total amount of funds allocated for this purpose more than doubled, from RUB 4 billion to RUB 9 billion.

“Under the exit of the Western shipping lines containers form Russia, we focused on completing the “washed-out” fleet of containers previously used in Russian logistics. The purchase of approximately 24,000 containers helped to eliminate the shortage of this type of transport equipment. Programs of its additional purchase were supported by zeroing the 10% import duty on containers and concessional lending,” said Victor Markov, TransContainer's First Vice President.

In addition to containers, the company bought about 2,600 flatcars in 2022 for almost 8 billion rubles, including 2,200 of 80-foot flatcars. The volume of deliveries has also been increased by about 20% compared to the original plans.

Approximately 2 billion rubles was allocated to maintain and upgrade terminal assets, including 0.7 billion rubles for lifting equipment, about 0.9 billion rubles for design and construction work. The key projects were the introduction of end-to-end technology at the terminal in Zabaikalsk, as well as the reconstruction of terminals in Krasnoyarsk (Bazaikha station), Kazan (Lagernaya station) and Kirov (Kirov-Kotlassky station).

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 130,000 containers of over 200,000 TEU and over 40,000 flatcars. The company owns 40 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.67% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.