2023 February 8 11:20

Elogen to supply a 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for an offshore wind project off the coast of the Netherlands

Elogen, a GTT group company, announces the signature of a contract with CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco for the development of the Hollandse Kust Noord (HKN) offshore wind project, to design and manufacture a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyser with a power of 2.5 MW, according to GTT's release.

The project will start with an initial engineering phase, followed by fabrication and topside integration. Elogen's PEM electrolyser will be installed offshore in 2025, off the coast of the Netherlands, and will convert electricity produced on-site into green hydrogen, giving the project more flexibility to adapt to variations in power output.

The HKN offshore wind project puts a strong emphasis on innovation, with the objective of being able to store energy during periods of high electricity generation from renewable sources and release it during periods of low generation. Among the five key innovations identified by CrossWind to meet the challenge of the intermittency inherent to renewable energy, a hydrogen production unit will be installed on site to produce and store hydrogen and convert it back to electricity when required.

Elogen, a technological expert at the service of green hydrogen, develops cutting-edge technologies to design and produce PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysers to meet new uses of hydrogen in mobility, industry and energy storage. Elogen, a company of the GTT group, relies on a powerful R&D and a rigorous manufacturing process to provide its customers with competitive, reliable systems tailored to their needs. The technological solutions developed by Elogen, particularly suitable for renewable energies, demonstrate high efficiency and performance.



CrossWind is a joint venture between Shell Nederland and Eneco. CrossWind has won the tender for the construction and operation of wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord. CrossWind is doing this in collaboration with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the supply of the wind turbines and with Van Oord for the supply of the foundations and the cables and the installation of the wind turbines at sea.

CrossWind is in close contact with the developer of the offshore power socket, grid developer TenneT, as well as the relevant ministries, coastal authorities and other stakeholders.