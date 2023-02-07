2023 February 7 13:39

Monjasa and HOST PtX Esbjerg sign an agreement on logistics services and offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector

On 6 February 2023, Monjasa and HØST PtX Esbjerg have signed a Commercial Collaboration Agreement (CCA) on logistics services and offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector. According to the CCA, Monjasa will provide logistics services that will enable distribution of green ammonia from HØST PtX Esbjerg, which is a Danish power-to-ammonia project managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), according to the company's release.

As a maritime logistics partner, Monjasa has the possibility to provide the offtake partners of HØST PtX Esbjerg with green ammonia. Furthermore, a volume of the planned production will be reserved for Monjasa. This secures a strong position for Monjasa in Northwest Europe, as the market for green marine fuels will expand in the future, but also for HØST PtX Esbjerg as both parties will significantly increase their reach and ability to market green ammonia to the maritime sector.

The HØST PtX Esbjerg production facility is located in Southern Denmark close to the port of Esbjerg, from where the ammonia will be distributed.

The Port of Esbjerg provides access to major European ports, e.g., Hamburg and Rotterdam, which ensures a favourable distribution route for the green ammonia throughout Europe. In addition, the port ranks as Europe’s largest base port for shipment of offshore wind turbines.



HØST PtX Esbjerg is a leading, Danish Power-to-X project under development, deploying large-scale industrial use of electrolysis technology on gigawatt level to produce ammonia. Powered entirely by renewables, HØST PtX Esbjerg will produce approx. 600,000 tonnes green ammonia per annum for use in fertilisers and in fuels, contributing to the long-term sustainability of agriculture and shipping.

HØST PtX Esbjerg is a project in the CI Energy Transition Fund I managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The fund focuses on the next generation of renewable energy infrastructure including industrial scale Power-to-X projects and the decarbonisation of the so-called hard to abate industries such as shipping, land transport and aviation using green fuels.



Monjasa is a global partner in the oil and shipping industries and among the world’s 10 largest marine fuel suppliers with a total volume of approx. 6m tonnes yearly. With a fleet of some 30 tankers and barges, Monjasa services shipowners, charterers and operators in more than 700 ports worldwide. Monjasa employs around 500 traders and other maritime specialists and recorded total revenue of USD 3.2bn in 2021. As part of its Responsibility framework, Monjasa is engaged with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Mission Ambassador.