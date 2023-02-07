2023 February 7 10:41

Cargotec names Casimir Lindholm as new President and CEO

Cargotec's Board of Directors has appointed Casimir Lindholm (M.Sc. (Econ.), MBA), b. 1971, as Cargotec's new President and CEO as of 1 April 2023, until which Cargotec’s current President and CEO Mika Vehvilainen will hold his position.



Mr. Lindholm has held CEO positions both in Eltel and Lemminkäinen and many board memberships, bringing a wealth of experience to Cargotec. Casimir Lindholm has been a member of Cargotec's Board of Directors since 2021, and due to his appointment, he will no longer be available for re-election in Cargotec’s AGM on 23 March 2023.



The remuneration of Cargotec CEO consists of a fixed monthly salary, fringe benefits, and performance-based incentive programs in line with Cargotec’s remuneration policy. The CEO’s retirement age is in accordance with the applicable legislation.



Mika Vehvilainen was appointed as Cargotec CEO in 2013. Cargotec announced on 20 December 2022, that Mr. Vehvilainen had informed the Board of his intention to retire from Cargotec during 2023, in accordance with the terms of his CEO service contract and that Cargotec’s Board of Directors had initiated a search for a successor for the CEO Mika Vehviläinen. Mr. Vehvilainen will remain at the disposal of the Board of Directors as an advisor until the end of February 2024, after which he will retire.