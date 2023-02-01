2023 February 1 11:42

PALFINGER awarded a contract by KNRM for twelve custom-built Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats

PALFINGER was awarded a contract by the Koninklijke Nederlands Redding Maatschappij (KNRM) for twelve custom-built Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIB), which will assist the organization in their future rescue operations, according to the company's release.

With the keel laying ceremony last Friday, PALFINGER and the KNRM announced the start of the production phase in Dronrijp, the Netherlands, where the robust hull of the first prototype will be produced. PROTOTYPING AT ITS BEST PALFINGER MARINE's rigid inflatable boats are specifically designed for fast interventions in the roughest sea conditions. Working closely together with the Dutch rescue organization, PALFINGER has developed the prototype for a new series of 7.5-meter-long, twin outboard aluminum RHIBs. The new design incorporates both optimized seating ergonomics for the crew as well as a better performance in terms of stability and viewing lines.

After the hull construction, the assembly of the first boat will take place at the PALFINGER boat production facility in Harderwijk, the Netherlands. In July 2023, the KNRM and PALFINGER will intensively test the boat according to the defined quality criteria. If it meets all expectations and is approved by the organization, PALFINGER will start building the remaining eleven RHIBs.

The international mechanical engineering company PALFINGER is the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. As a global partner for pioneering and reliable deck equipment and lifesaving appliances, PALFINGER MARINE supplies high-quality products to fulfill standardized and customized demands.