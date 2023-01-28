2023 January 28 15:19

Port of Rotterdam reports a slight decrease in accidents in 2022

The Port of Rotterdam Authority identified a slight decrease in accidents in 2022: 137 accidents compared to 141 in 2021. Slightly more sea-going vessels arrived in 2021 (29,029 compared to 28,876 in 2021) and fewer inland vessels (97,459 compared to 98,469 in 2021).



Two accidents in the port of Rotterdam (one involving the water taxi and a fatal accident caused by the capsizing of an inland vessel) left their mark on last year’s nautical results. These are the main results of the 2022 nautical annual figures presented by (State) Harbour Master René de Vries 26 January.



Camera network expansion

To achieve this, monitoring of the navigational behaviour of recreational and passenger shipping has been intensified. Regular coordination takes place on identified dangerous situations. The Port Authority’s Harbour Master’s Division has now extended traffic control on a trial basis to include camera supervisors. In the coming period, the camera network in the port and industrial area serving Seaport Police, Customs and the Port Authority will be expanded from 220 to 280 cameras.



Recreational sailing

The Harbour Master expressed satisfaction with the gradual decline in recreational sailing accidents. From 14 in 2018 to 6 in 2022. ‘However, this concerns an extremely vulnerable group of waterway users. The risk of things going wrong remains high. Therefore, we inspect more, issue more tickets and provide a lot of information: We will continue with the water stewards, who provide education to passing recreational boaters. We organise themed weeks. We organise webinars, actively participate in 'Varen doe je samen'.’ This is an alliance between port authorities, police, inland waterway shipping, ANWB and recreational boating representatives, among others, to encourage waterway users to share waterways and waters safely with each other. Last year, the Harbour Master observed 36 pleasure boats with engine failure. ‘That is too many. People should prepare well if they dare to sail in Europe’s busiest and largest port. And that includes engine maintenance.’



2023

The Harbour Master also addressed key developments in the coming year: