-
2023 January 27 18:18
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Port cluster for handling of loose cargo to be created in Nixhneleninsky port
- Length of Astrakhan port’s waterflont amended in the Resister of Russian seaports
- Utrenny terminal facilities of Arctic LNG 2 project to be put into operation in May 2023
- Transport Prosecutor’s Office investigates contamination of ice in Vanino Bay with coal dust
- Murmansk Fish Port to invest over RUB 800 million into modernization of its production facilities this year
- SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
- Substation for power supply to conveyor at Shakhtersk coal port put into operation
Shipping and logistics
- RF Government suggests using research vessels for tourist purposes
- Number of passengers on IWW tourist routs can surge 1.8 times this year
- Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in the Black Sea Basin to be increased by 15-20% in 2023
- The Kremlin reminds about free shipping in view of possible expansion of Estonia’s contiguous zone
- Rosmorrechflot welcomes applications for subsidized cargo transportation to Kaliningrad
- Volga Shipping Company carried 34.1 thousand tonnes of cargo by the Northern Sea Route in 2022
- Subsidized voyages on NSR to be increased to four this year
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Average age of the world’s merchant fleet has increased by 10% over the recent decade largely due to the environmental agenda. Meanwhile, it makes investments in five year old tonnage more profitable, hence certain opportunities for Russian ship owners
- RF Government to approve passports of investment projects on construction of civil ships by February 15
- Atomenergomash and Krylov State Research Center suggested new technology of LNG transportation by tankers of Project 10070
- Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet takes delivery of КМТ01 trawler named Beloye Morye (White Sea)
- Volga-Caspian Canal to be deepened to 4.5 meters by the end of the year
- Number of personnel to be increased for construction of Zhatai Shipyard
- R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
- Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk
- Order book of Pella SK and Pella-Stapel numbers 12 projects
Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations