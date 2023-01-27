  • Home
  • 2023 January 27 18:18

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Port cluster for handling of loose cargo to be created in Nixhneleninsky port
    • Length of Astrakhan port’s waterflont amended in the Resister of Russian seaports
    • Utrenny terminal facilities of Arctic LNG 2 project to be put into operation in May 2023
    • Transport Prosecutor’s Office investigates contamination of ice in Vanino Bay  with coal dust
    • Murmansk Fish Port to invest over RUB 800 million into modernization of its production facilities this year
    • SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
    • Substation for power supply to conveyor at Shakhtersk coal port put into operation

    Shipping and logistics

    • RF Government suggests using research vessels for tourist purposes
    • Number of passengers on IWW tourist routs can surge 1.8 times this year
    • Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in the Black Sea Basin to be increased by 15-20% in 2023
    • The Kremlin reminds about free shipping in view of possible expansion of Estonia’s contiguous zone 
    • Rosmorrechflot welcomes applications for subsidized cargo transportation to Kaliningrad
    • Volga Shipping Company carried 34.1 thousand tonnes of cargo by the Northern Sea Route in 2022
    • Subsidized voyages on NSR to be increased to four this year

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Average age of the world’s merchant fleet has increased by 10% over the recent decade largely due to the environmental agenda. Meanwhile, it makes investments in five year old tonnage more profitable, hence certain opportunities for Russian ship owners
    • RF Government to approve passports of investment projects on construction of civil ships by February 15
    • Atomenergomash and Krylov State Research Center suggested new technology of LNG transportation by tankers of Project 10070
    • Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet takes delivery of КМТ01 trawler named Beloye Morye (White Sea)
    • Volga-Caspian Canal to be deepened to 4.5 meters by the end of the year
    • Number of personnel to be increased for construction of Zhatai Shipyard
    • R/V Professor Khromov to be converted for operation on Far East cruise routes by summer 2023
    • Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk
    • Order book of Pella SK and Pella-Stapel numbers 12 projects
Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations  


2023 January 27

18:18 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 MPC Container Ships plans to start using a synthetic MOO fuel in its fleet - Ship & Bunker
17:52 Registration for Shipping Team meeting is closed
17:45 Container throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 fell by 23%
17:30 Alma’s marine fuel cell system awarded Approval in Principle by DNV
17:14 Three Korean shipbuilders focus on boosting profitability - BusinessKorea
16:48 Vostochny Port handled 12 thousand TEU in 2022
16:37 MOL is the first Japanese company to join First Movers Coalition's Shipping Sector
16:25 Port of Long Beach plans wind turbine assembly terminal
15:55 ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia fueled BC jointly developed by MOL and MITSUI
15:13 Freeport LNG gets FERC approval to cool down piping as restart work stretches into February - S&P Global
14:59 Trade turnover between Russia and India surged 2.4 times in 2022
14:03 Fluxys acquires 24% stake in the largest transmission system operator in Germany
13:42 Lax oversight allows U.S. refineries to pollute waterways
13:24 TORM buys seven LR1 tankers
13:00 Quotas for exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia increased by almost 500 thousand tonnes
12:34 South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal increased shipments to Europe in 2022 - Bloomberg
12:13 Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates first cruise season in South Africa and Namibia
11:53 Stolthaven Terminals and XL Batteries announce partnership to develop an industrial-scale flow battery
11:34 Global Ports increased rouble-denominated bond programme of VSC from RUB 30 bln to RUB 100 bln
11:10 RF Government to approve passports of investment projects on construction of civil ships by February 15
10:51 Port of Rotterdam increases volumes of bunkering to 10.8 million tonnes in 2022
10:13 NYK to build its fifth LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / ammonia carrier
09:26 USA expands its sanction list with more Russian nationals and entities

2023 January 26

18:07 Helsinki Shipyard floats out Swan Hellenic's ship
17:44 Maersk Supply Service awarded its largest solutions contract to-date in Búzios field, Brazil
17:24 Throughput of Arkhangelsk port increased by almost 25% to 6.6 million tonnes in 2022
16:47 PIL selects LR to support decarbonisation goals and drive fleet energy efficiency
15:39 Karpowership signs MoU with JSC Energy Company of Ukraine to enhance electricity supply cooperation and accelerate the use of floating power stations - Offshore Energy
15:31 Eight marine insurers publish landmark climate report
15:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 04, 2023
14:57 Sakhalin Energy produced about 11.5 mln t of LNG and 3.7 mln t of Sakhalin Blend oil in 2022
14:55 Four companies announce joint study of large-scale and wide-area carbon capture and storage value chain project using ship transportation
14:31 Spot rate for reefer containers down to USD 4 240 per FEU on main Europe to Far East route
14:02 TransContainer’s loaded traffic grows above the market in 2022
13:30 Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet takes delivery of КМТ01 trawler named Beloye Morye (White Sea)
13:03 Moody’s Ratings Agency upgrades DP World’s ratings
12:48 Freight volumes transported through border crossings at Russia’s Far Eastern Railways increased by 7% in 2022
12:43 S5 Agency World signs deal with Deutsche ReGas to manage shuttle tankers at Lubmin LNG terminal
12:03 Pacific Carriers and PaxOcean to collaborate with ABS
11:50 Mabanaft and Hapag-Lloyd sign MoU to evaluate options for the supply of ammonia as bunker fuel
11:34 RF Government nominates candidates for USC Board of Directors
11:10 H2Carrier joins the Ocean Hyway Cluster
10:52 Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires share in the private terminal and inland transport service provider in India
10:31 Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 9,493,664 TEUs in 2022
10:13 Sempra Infrastructure and PKN ORLEN sign sale and purchase agreement for Port Arthur LNG
10:10 Utrenny terminal facilities of Arctic LNG 2 project to be put into operation in May 2023
09:41 NYK Group Europe gets new president and CEO
09:15 MARCON-West LLC supports Shipping Team meeting as its Sponsor

2023 January 25

18:30 East/West deployed capacity drops sharply for the 4-week 2023 Chinese New Year
18:06 AD Ports signs MOU with one of Turkey’s largest private steel producers
17:50 Russian Railways reports 7.5-pct growth of Far Eastern coal loading in 2022
17:35 SAIC Anji orders seven methanol-ready car carriers - Offshore Energy
17:21 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted hypersonic missile exercises in Atlantic
17:05 Ras Al-Khair Port’s cargo volumes hit a new record in December 2022
16:42 Port of Aberdeen increases capacity for cruise calls
16:23 The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan
16:05 MSC linked to order for 10 LNG-powered boxships - Offshore Energy
15:42 Norsepower signs agreement with Socatra to install two Rotor Sails on MR Tanker
15:24 Poland increases imports of seaborne LPG by 73% in 2022 - Reuters