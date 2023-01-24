2023 January 24 17:49

Passenger transportation by high-speed ships in Black Sea basin to grow by 15-20% in 2023

Image source: Vympel

In 2023, passenger transportation by high-speed ships in the Black Sea basin will grow by 15-20% to about 52,000 people, Transport Minister Vitally Savelyev said at the meeting with Government members held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the official website of the Kremlin.

In 2022, passenger transportation surged by 45% with three new high-speed vessels, two ships of Kometa design and one catamaran of Gryphon design.

According to Vitaly Savelyev, more than 320 thousand tourists used inland water transport when travelling in 2022.