2023 January 24 18:37

Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International organise energy transition management training

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and STC International will be organising the Port Energy Transition Management Programme from 20 to 23 March, according to the company's release. During this training course, port professionals will gain the latest energy transition insights as well as an understanding of the role that ports play in this. The course forms part of various training programmes being organised by the port and its partners.







