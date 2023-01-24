2023 January 24 14:23

Kosmos Energy's FPSO commences its voyage from the COSCO shipyard in China to the project site in Mauritania

Kosmos Energy announces that the floating production, storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”) for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (“GTA”) liquefied natural gas project has departed the COSCO shipyard in China to commence its voyage via Singapore to the project site on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal. The voyage is approximately 12,000 nautical miles and the vessel is expected to arrive in the second quarter, according to the company's release.

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater, independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the offshore Atlantic Margins. The key assets of the company include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.