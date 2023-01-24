2023 January 24 11:49

SevMorProject wins tender on construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga

The contract with Rosmorport will be signed at the initial price – RUB 886.95 million

SevMorProject LLC has won the tender of FSUE Rosmorport on development of design documentation and construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga Commercial Seaport (Phases 1.1 and 1.2). The other bidder was not admitted.

The contract with Rosmorport will be signed at the initial price – RUB 886.95 million. The contract completion deadline - 445 calendar days from the date of signing the contract.

According to earlier statements, design documentation is to be developed in February-April 2023, construction works under Phase 1.1 are to begin in May and to be completed in August 2023. Construction works under Phase 1.2 are to begin in June 2023 and to be completed in January 2024.

In September 2022, the tender commission of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch rejected the bid of SevMorProject LLC on participation in the tender to sign a contract for construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga (Development of Ust-Luga Commercial Seaport. Support Fleet Base in Ust-Luga Commercial Seaport (Phase 1.1)). The contract value was RUB 163.8 million. The contract completion deadline - 30 April 2023.

The fleet maintenance base in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) is intended for accommodation and maintenance of port fleet (tugboats, pilot vessels, oil skimmers, boom-laying boats, etc.), collection and disposal of waste from ships calling at the port of Ust-Luga, as well as monitoring and response to oil spills. It was in an active phase of construction between 2011 and 2017. Major works on construction and assembling of buildings and facilities were completed as well as major works on development of utility networks and installation of equipment. However, a bankruptcy procedure initiated against General Contractor PST JSC in 2017 lead to a cancellation of the state contract and all construction works were terminated. Design works for completion of the facility was conducted by NPK MorTransNiiProekt OJSC.

According to a statement published last week, SevMorProject would complete reconstruction of three berths and the Gutuyevsky Kovsh facility in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg for RUB 938.3 million.