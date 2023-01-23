  • Home
    SMST gangway and crane on board first ever Asian CSOV

    This vessel will be used in commissioning works during construction of offshore wind farms and maintenance operations

    After being on board the first ever Chinese SOV with its walk-to-work equipment, SMST has reached another milestone in the Asian market. Recently, Marco Polo Marine, the Singapore-based marine logistics company, has awarded SMST the contract for the delivery of their mission equipment to the first ever Asian Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV).

    This vessel will be used in commissioning works during construction of offshore wind farms, as well as maintenance operations. SMST’s mission equipment consisting of an Access & Cargo Tower with motion compensated gangway, the so-called Telescopic Access Bridge L-Series, and a 5t 3D Motion Compensated Crane will assure transferring personnel and cargo safely from the vessel to the wind turbines.  

    The CSOV, with a length of 83m, is based on the latest design which has been co-developed by Marco Polo Marine and Seatech Solutions International. “We have integrated the SMST mission equipment into the design of the vessel. Their proven track record, expertise in technology, innovative solutions, and customer-oriented organization gives us full confidence in a successful cooperation”, states Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine that builds, owns and operates the CSOV.

    The CSOV with SMST mission equipment is planned to enter the market by the end of the first quarter of 2024 and Marco Polo Marine, via its Taiwan-based subsidiary PKR Offshore, has since signed a MOU with Vestas Taiwan for her deployment across offshore wind farms in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, over a 3-year period. “We are looking forward to working closely together and realizing successful projects in this part of the world”, state both Marco Polo Marine and SMST.

    SMST Designers & Constructors BV specializes in the delivery of lifting, transportation, drilling and pipelay solutions, particularly for the maritime and offshore industry. These solutions can be standard or one-off products and are always designed and built to customers’ specifications, drawing on years of expertise. As a growing company, SMST can deliver complete, turnkey systems.

