2023 January 18 17:44

Port of Helsinki throughput in 2022 rose by 5.6% YoY to 15.18 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput rose by 5.4%



In 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 15.18 million tonnes of cargo (+5.6%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 3.8% to 12.6 million tonnes, bulk cargo rose by 13.2% to 1.56 million tonnes tonnes, container traffic climbed by 22.3% to 879.5 thousand TEUs.

The port’s container throughput rose by 5.4% to 491.8 thousand TEU.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 5.7% to 702.3 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 112.7% to 7.95 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 3.1% to 7,419 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.