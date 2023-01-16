2023 January 16 10:22

The volume of cargo transshipment via the port of Aktau in 2022 increased by 9%

In 2022, the port handled 2.5 million tonnes of oil

Over 3.8 million tons of dry and oil cargo were transshipped via JSC “NC “Aktau sea commercial port” in 2022. It is 9% higher than the level of the previous year, says “NC“ KTZ”.

The port handled 2.5 million tons of oil, 447 thousand tons of grain, 119 thousand tons of metal, including 51.6 thousand tons of non-ferrous metals (copper, zinc, lead) and 786 thousand tons of other cargo. 30.7 thousand TEU containers and 4 thousand tons of ferry cargo were transported via the port.

The seaport of Aktau is located at the intersection of transport corridors connecting Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey. JSC “NC “Aktau sea commercial port” is a company of JSC “NC“ KTZ”.

