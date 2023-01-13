-
2023 January 13 17:56
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 rose by 0.7% to 841.5 million tonnes
- Coal Seaport Shakhtersk set to load over 13.5 million tonnes in 2023
- Addotional berth for ferries to appear at Yakutsk-Nizhny Bestyakh link in 2023
- Investment justification obtained for yacht port in Magadan
- Port Lavna in Murmansk Region is 55% ready - Region Governor
- Composit supports 10th Forum of Dredging Companies at Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as its Sponsor
- Marine Rescue Service certified for new hydraulic engineering works
- Glavgosexpertiza approves modernization of NOVATEK’s LNG plant in Vysotsk
Shipping and logistics
- Issues determined for Shipping Team discussions
- Cold time period resulted in congestion of 50 ships in Rostov-on-Don, Azov and Taganrog ports
- Freight costs grew due to potential sanctions for not establishing a price ceiling - Alexander Novak
- Far Eastern Shipping Company to appeal against court’s decision to turn FESCO shares into state income
- Yet another ship of Northern Shipping Company joins Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
- New transport and logistics center in Primorye to ensure handling of 88,000 TEU in 2025
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Water transport leasing programme to cover construction of 260 ships in 2023‒2027 — Minister of Industry and Trade
- United Shipbuilding Corporation starts changing its management system
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch two passenger catamarans of Project 04580, Kotlin, in spring 2023
- Izhora-Metal plant in Saint-Petersburg launches new section to produce steel workpieces for shipbuilding
- Krylov State Research Center embarks on import substitution projects in the segment of shipbuilding software products
- Construction of key facilities of Bagayevsky hydrosystem to begin in 2023.
Bunkering
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2022 fell by 23% YoY to 566.5 thousand tonnes
Appointments
- Sergey Chernogubovsky appointed as Executive Director of Vyborg Shipyard
