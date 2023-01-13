2023 January 13 13:40

Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen formally entered the joint venture to develop a new greenfield terminal in Kaohsiung Port, Taiwan

The joint venture between Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen Environmental Technology Co. LTD was made official today at a ceremony with Taiwan Cooperative Bank in Kaohsiung. Stolthaven Revivegen Kaohsiung Terminal Co., Ltd. (SHRVK), will meet growing customer demand for high-quality bulk liquid storage in the region and introduce more international trade to Taiwan, according to the company's release.

The two companies formally entered the joint venture to develop a new greenfield terminal in Kaohsiung Port, Taiwan, after signing a letter of intent in April 2021.

Together, they plan to develop integrated storage, drumming, warehousing, and distribution solutions for chemical and bulk specialty liquid customers. The terminal is also well positioned to provide storage to support the transition to greener energy and fuel alternatives, including ammonia. This aligns with the Taiwan government’s strategy towards net-zero emissions by 2050, which includes ambitions to cut carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 (compared to 2005 levels), introducing low-carbon industrial processes and building a zero-carbon fuel supply system.

Meanwhile, Stolthaven Terminals' focus on the digitisation and automation of its terminals will bring increased innovation to the existing terminal industry in Taiwan.





