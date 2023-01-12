2023 January 12 09:36

Port Lavna in Murmansk Region is 55% ready - Region Governor

The facility is to be put into operation in December 2024

As of January 2023, port Lavna in the Murmansk Region is 55% ready, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis wrote in his Telegram channel.

Lavna project is a part of Murmansk Transport Hub project. It is included in the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Main Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024, Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation and Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System”.

The terms of the concession agreement for financing of Lavna port construction were approved by RF Government on 1 October 2018. The concession agreement provides for construction of a coal terminal, development of the existing railway infrastructure on the eastern coast of the Kola Bay and construction of new railway infrastructure of the western coast. The port can be involved in the Northern Sea Route traffic while opening new markets for exports to the APR countries.

A deep-water berth of 660 meters in length will be able to accommodate two large bulk carriers with deadweight of 20 to 150,000 tonnes. The Kola Bay is ice fee round the year, so the terminal will operate in all seasons without involvement of icebreakers.

Investments into MTH project exceed RUB 130 billion with investments into Lavna project estimated at RUB 34 billion.

Construction of commercial sea port “Lavna” on the western shore of the Kola Bay kicked in autumn 2021. At the first phase, the terminal will focus on coal handling and then will be developed as a universal cargo port.

Port Lavna of 18 million tonnes in capacity is to be put into operation in December 2024.

In December 2022, Murmansk Governor Andrey Chibis said that RF Government would allocate RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub (MUH).