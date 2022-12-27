2022 December 27 10:33

Guangzhou Port and Evergreen Marine jointly build “Cloud Storage Yard” for sea-rail transport

Recently, a train fully loaded with containers of Evergreen Corp has slowly moved into Nansha Port South Station, marking the official opening of "Cloud Storage Yard", a railway storage yard initiated by Evergreen and Guangzhou Port. It can effectively meet inland customers' needs for taking delivery and returning the containers in overseas trading and improve container turnover efficiency as a green, low-carbon and inclusive dual-mode logistics channel, according to the company's release.

It is reported that in advantage of the dry port of Guangzhou Port and the railway hub in Nansha Port area, the "Cloud Storage Yard" centers on Railway Storage Yard of Nansha Port South Station to connect many inland railways.

During the flexible period when Evergreen's containers are free of charge, the logistics of Guangzhou Port can transfer Evergreen's empty containers to any inland railway station or return its import containers to the destination railway station, all of which is deemed as returning from Nansha Port South Station. In this way, tough problems can be solved. For example, inland sea-rail transport can shorten the time of transferring empty containers, and prolong the time of using import containers. It can approximately save the shipping costs by 20%and reduce the sea-rail transport time by 40% for inland customers to take delivery and return containers in local railway stations.

In recent years, Guangzhou Port Group has kept strengthening the construction of sea-rail transport channel in active response to the requirements of optimization of national transportation structure. As a supporting railway hub in Nansha Port and a loading base for sea-rail transport, Nansha Port South Station connects 10 provinces and 30 inland dry ports. A basic logistics service network of "office+sea-rail transport+cargo shuttle" has been built to further highlight its role as a hub opening to the world.