2022 December 26 13:17

Novotrans gets the nod for Lugaport terminal project in Port of Ust-Luga from Rosprirodnadzor

Completion and launching of the Lugaport terminal scheduled for 2024





Image courtesy of Novotrans



The project of Novotrans Group for the construction of Lugaport, a multipurpose terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, obtained from Rosprirodnadzoran environmental seal of approval. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Use of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor), the Group said.

Upon completion of review of the submitted project documenentation “Universal Merchant Terminal “Ust-Luga” (Lugaport) project, the expert commission confirmed the project compliance with requirements of environmental impact assessment and its feasibility. The conclusion is valid for five years.



In accordance with its obligations, Novotrans is taking measures to further compensate for aquatic bioresources: since 2020, juvenile Atlantic salmon with an average piece size of 11-20 g has been released into the water bodies of the Western Fisheries Basin. The total number of juveniles is about 350 000 specimens with most of them having been released.



Novotrans continues the construction of Lugaport Terminal in the Leningrad Region based seaport of Ust-Luga as part of the federal project “Development of Sea Ports”. Completion of the project and putting into service of the universal terminal is scheduled for 2024. Freight trains service to Lugaport terminal was launched as of Aug. 5 in the seaport of Ust-Luga.



The terminal was designed for handling bulk, general, grain and food cargoes with a total volume of 24.3 million tonnes per year. The multipurpose terminal will be able to receive up to 1,100 railcars per day from the junction station Luzhskaya Generalnaya. Five berths will handle Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize dry bulk carriers.



Novotrans Group is a private transport holding that integrates 29 companies in accross Russia and the CIS countries.