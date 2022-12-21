2022 December 21 18:37

Cargotec CEO to retire in 2023

Cargotec CEO Mika Vehviläinen has informed Cargotec’s Board of Directors of his intention to retire from Cargotec during 2023, in accordance with the terms of his CEO service contract. The Board has initiated a search for a successor, according to the company's release.



Mika Vehviläinen was appointed as Cargotec CEO in 2013. He was born in 1961.



Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.