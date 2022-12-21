2022 December 21 16:51

Rail use at Green Gothenburg Gateway up 13% in 2022

The volume of containers transported by rail via APM Terminals Gothenburg increased by 13% this year compared to 2021, taking rail utilisation to record heights, according to APM Terminals.

"The demand for climate-smart and reliable rail solutions is enormous. More than 55% of all goods now reach us by rail and I don’t envision a slowdown,” says Svante Altås, Sr. Sales Executive at APM Terminals Gothenburg. “During the year, we introduced a round-the-clock service to meet demand and create the capacity to handle any variations."

APM Terminals Gothenburg launched the Green Gothenburg Gateway concept to link rail solutions from all over the country with direct shipping from the APM Terminals port. Since its launch, demand has increased dramatically.



In 2022, APM Terminals Gothenburg welcomed ten new shuttles, and expects to add the same number in 2023. Today, the company is handling 75 shuttles a week, which corresponds to 5,200 containers.

With a new track plan for 2023 (T23), APM Terminals in Gothenburg will add at least three new destinations. In addition, the terminal will introduce Optical Carrier Recognition (OCR) to provide real-time information about units arriving or leaving by rail. OCR technology will also scan all containers to detect any deficiencies.