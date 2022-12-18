2022 December 18 12:43

ABS launches industry-leading requirements for onboard carbon capture

Post-combustion criteria rooted in practical experience with key industry partners to support decarbonization efforts



Working with shipyards, ship owners and operators, ABS has developed an industry-leading set of requirements to guide the industry in the application of carbon capture technology at sea.



Experience and insight derived from pioneering carbon capture projects with stakeholders such as shipyards, ship owners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have informed development of the ABS Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture.



“Carbon capture could be a key transformational technology for shipping to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ABS is working with leading organizations to support safe development of the technology, which is still maturing but shows genuine promise. The requirements we have developed are a key step toward harnessing the potential of carbon capture to tackle the challenge of the energy transition for our industry,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.



The requirements also include an optional Ready notation for vessels based on their level of preparation, or readiness, for future OCCS installations.