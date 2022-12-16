2022 December 16 12:44

Throughput of Neva-Metal terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg dropped by 40% this year

Steel and containers continue to make the bulk of the cargo flow via the terminal after the shareholder change



Throughput of Neva-Metal terminal has dropped considerably in 2022, by 40%, year-on-year, according to preliminary estimates, the company told IAA PortNews.

“However, the company has been steadily restoring the loading level in the second half of 2022. Steel and containers continue to make the bulk of the cargo flow via the terminal,” said Neva-Metal.

In September 2022, Severstal announced its decision to sell the terminal to a private investor due to the change of the company’s logistic flows.

JSC Neva-Metal was part of a transport division of Severstal Group’s Severstal Russian Steel. Neva-Metal specializes in handling of containerized and general cargo delivered to its terminal in the 3rd Cargo Area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg by sea, railways and highways. Annually, Neva-Metal handles over 3 million tonnes of cargo including over 2 million tonnes of general cargo. The terminal occupies the territory of 93.5 thousand square meters.

The company has not responded to IAA PortNews’ request for a comment on the current owner of the terminal.

Related link:

Severstal to sell its stevedoring company Neva-Metal>>>>