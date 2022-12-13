2022 December 13 13:17

The project of Azov grain terminal construction obtains Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval

The expansion project will increase grain handling at the port to 10.22 million tonnes a year





Photo credit: IAA PortNews



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has reviewed the design documentation, the results of engineering surveys and issued a positive conclusion for the construction of Berth No. 27 of the Azov Grain Terminal Complex, which will increase the facility throughput to 10 220 000 tonnes of grain per year.According to the Federal State Statistics Service, November stocks of grain and leguminous crops (excluding corn) in Russian agricultural enterprises increased by 42.3% year-on-year on Nov. 2021. The main part of Russian grain is exported through the ports of the Black and Azov Seas, including through the Rostov region based Port of Azov. New berths are being built in the port to increase the volume of direct shipment of grain. Trade House RIF obtained Glavgosexpertiza’s state expert approval on the construction of Berth No. 27, adjacent to Berth No. 28, which had received the same approval in July 2022.After the construction of berths No. 27 and No. 28 the Port of Azov waterfront total length will increase to 964.2 meters.The projected Berth No. 27 includes facilities and handling equipment that ensure the offloading of grain crops from road transport (trucks unloader), loading grain onto specialized sea-going dry bulk carriers, facilities and equipment for facilitating further transportation of goods to consumers.The developer of the facility is trading company RIF LLC. The General Designer is Portostroy LLC.