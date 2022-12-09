  The version for the print
  • 2022 December 9 16:31

    Fincantieri delivers the third of four ships which Virgin Voyages

    The delivery of “Resilient Lady”, the third of four ships which Virgin Voyages (new cruise operator and a brand part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group) ordered to Fincantieri, took place at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard. The ship was moored in the port of Palermo since July, according to the company's release.

    “Resilient Lady”, as well as her sisterships “Scarlet Lady”, “Valiant Lady” and “Brilliant Lady”, which was floated out just two weeks ago, weigh about 110,000 gross tons, are 278 meters long and 38 wide. They all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members on board to deliver the famed Virgin service.

    The ships are equipped with an energy production system of approximately 1 MW, which uses the diesel engine’s waste heat. In addition to a scrubber system, that is a device for the sustainable waste management of sulfur dioxides, the units are also fitted with a catalytic converter which reduces emissions of nitrogen oxides. They are entirely equipped with led lights to reduce energy consumption, while the hydrodynamic design of the hull provides excellent performance with consequent fuel saving.

2022 December 9

