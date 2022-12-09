2022 December 9 09:28

RF Government allocates RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub

Image source: Telegram channel of Andrey Chibis western shore

RF Government allocates RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub (MUH), Murmansk Governor Andrey Chibis wrote in his Telegram channel. According to him, the MUH project will generate over 1,800 jobs and let increase throughput of Murmansk port by 18 million tonnes.

“The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic provides us with RUB 4.2 billion for electricity supply to the western shore of the Kola Bay. The new power infrastructure will contribute to the development of our current and future investors which inject resources in the Murmansk Region economy and create new jobs,” said Andrey Chibis.



The project on Comprehensive Development of Murmansk Transport Hub is being implemented under the state programme Transport System Development and Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

The project is primarily aimed at increasing the capacity of railway approaches to coal terminal Lavna (Murmansk) to 18 million tonnes per year by 2024; creation of a deep-water sea hub operating round the year as a center for handling oil cargo, coal and mineral fertilizers, integration of Lavna seaport into the North-South international transport corridor.

The project foresees the construction of four new railway stations, reconstruction of the Vykhodnoy station, construction of 112 artificial structures, 11 bridges and overpasses, 101 culverts under the railways and 8 culverts under the highways, construction of motorway overpasses.

According to the project roadmap, construction of coal terminal Lavna is to be completed in 2023; construction of Lavna-Vykhodnoy railway – in 2024; construction of Volkhovstroy-Murmansk railway – in 2024.

Related link:

Construction of port Lavna kicked off in Murmansk Region>>>>