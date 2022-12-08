2022 December 8 15:25

Oboronlogistics to continue acting as cargo agent for two ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line

The company won the competition announced by Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport has summed up the results of the competition for providing agency services on attraction and transportation of passengers and cargoes by ferries between the ports of Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad until 2024. Oboronlogistics LLC has been announced the winner of the competition, according to the state procurement website.

According to the document, the competition worth RUB 29.5 million attracted two bidders, Trans-Business-Consulting LLC (TBK, agent of the Ro-Ro / Lo-Lo Ursa Major vessel on this sea line) and Oboronlogistics LLC. Having evaluated the bids, the commission decided to sign a contract with Oboronlogistics.

The term of the cargo agent agreement, according to the tender documentation, is until 31 December 2024. Kaliningrad Department of FSUE Rosmorport’s North-Western Branch provides services on transportation of railway cars, RO-RO cargo and passengers on a ferry line “Ust-Luga seaport – Kaliningrad seaport” involving two fferiies, Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, and two multifunctional ships, Sparta and Sparta II. The line was registered by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) on 25 July 2022.

The General Chernyakhovsky ferry has been operating on the line from 6 October 2022, the Marshall Rokossovsky ferry – from March 2022.

In the 11-month period of 2022, cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line totaled 1.8 million tonnes with the turnover of railway cars at Rosmorport’s Ro-Ro ferry complex in Baltiysk expected to double, year-on-year, by the end of 2022.

