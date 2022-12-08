2022 December 8 10:55

Eurochem is ready to transfer its ammonia shipment terminal from Estonia to Russia

A dedicated port terminal can be launched in 2023 with the state support

Exports of fertilizers from Russia in 2022 fell due to the absence of dedicated terminals but state support, primarily regulatory one, is needed for construction of new terminals, Denis Ilatovsky, Deputy General Director for Logistics, Eurochem, said at the 20th international conference “Market of Transport Services: Interaction and Partnership”.

According to him, Eurochem is going to build a dedicated port terminal for ammonia in 2023. The company will count on “exclusive regulatory decisions” but it is ready to wait 2-3 years if there are no such decisions. “We have an initiative, we have money and we have those ready to transfer equipment from the Baltic terminal and to build a new one but we have tough regulations,” said Denis Ilatovsky.

Denis Ilatovsky said that general statistics on exports of fertilizers in 2022 shows a considerable decrease but “the two groups affected most of all are potash and ammonia with port facilities for the latter, in Ukraine and Estonia, lost completely”. There were no such terminals in Russia as “we didn’t build ports for shipment of liquid fertilizers since they were not allowed by the Water Code.

According to the speaker, the situation in the segment of dry fertilizers is positive today: Ultramar terminal was put into operation in Ust-Luga and Eurochem is building one more terminal. As for liquid fertilizers, “we have lost several years”. “At least two years are needed for designing and obtaining of expert approvals although we lack people able to design that kind of infrastructure while a half of the construction period depends on them,” said Denis Ilatovsky adding that it is necessary to remove the bureaucratic barriers and give permits for infrastructure development with minimum restrictions.

Eurochem opened a terminal for storage and shipment of ammonia in Sillamae (Estonia) in December 2019. The facility had a capacity of about 1 million tonnes per year. The terminal was intended for handling of ammonia produced in Kingisepp which was put into operation in 2019.

A vertically integrated company, EuroChem is expanding its mining, production and distribution capacities in key regions around the world.

