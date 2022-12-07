2022 December 7 14:31

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 11M’22 rose by 32% YoY to $172.41 billion

Annual trade turnover between the countries expected to reach $200 billion in the near future

In January-November 2022, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 32%, year-on-year, to $172.41 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China referring to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports from Russia rose by 47.5% to $105.07 billion, imports of Chinese products ‒ by 13.4% to $67.33 billion.

In November 2022, trade turnover between the countries totaled $18.26 billion including exports from Russia worth $10.55 billion, exports from China — $7.71 billion.

While meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the annual trade turnover between the countries would reach new record levels by the end of the year and in the near future it would increase to $200 billion or more.

In 2021, Russian-Chinese trade exceeded $140 billion, up 35%, year-on-year.

Related link:

Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December - Federal Customs Service >>>>

Trade turnover between Russia and China in H1’22 rose by 27.2% to $80.67 billion >>>>