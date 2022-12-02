2022 December 2 16:52

The ports in Szczecin and Swinoujscie cargo transshipments up by 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2022

Port operators operating in the Szczecin-Świnoujście port complex until the end of November this year handled the same amount of cargo as in the whole of last year 2021. The current operating result is 33.3 million tonnes. This means that compared to 2021, the ports are in the black by 9.4 percent, according to the company's release.



So far, 2018 was a record year for the ports in terms of the volume of transshipments. Comparing this year's results with the period January-November 2018, the ports are in the black by 7.5 percent.



This year, there is more coal, ore, fuels and LNG in the ports. Growth y/y by 38.7, 20.2, 36 and 65.4 percent, respectively. The LNG terminal in Świnoujście served until the end of November this year 51 LNG ships. For comparison, there were 31 of them at the same time last year. There are also other mass markets with a result of 8 percent better than at the same time last year.



Cereals (-9%), general cargo (-3.2%), ferry general cargo (-1.5%) and containers record decreases (-12.5%).



The generated results allow for an optimistic forecast as to the total volume of handled loads throughout 2022. It is expected that the ports of Szczecin-Świnoujście will end this year with the result of 36.3 million tons of handled cargo, i.e. about 10 percent more than in the previous year.



After the investment is completed, the port in Szczecin will gain new and modernized quays in the area of ​​the Kaszubski Basin and the Dębicki Canal, parameters adapted to handle more cargo than at present. The ferry terminal in Świnoujście will be adapted to handle intermodal transport. The LNG terminal is being expanded by building an additional unloading and loading berth to handle smaller LNG units: gas carriers, bunker vessels and feeder units. In turn, thanks to investments related to the construction of new and modernization of the existing technical infrastructure, both ports will be more environmentally friendly. The access infrastructure is also systematically improving, including roads and railways connecting the ports with the hinterland.



An undertaking that will have a positive impact on the economy of the country and the region and will complement the offer of both ports will certainly be the Deepwater Container Terminal in Świnoujście and the installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms located in the port of Świnoujście.