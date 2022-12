2022 December 1 13:12

ONE to launch a new weekly service between India and the UAE

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) will launch a new weekly service “IGS”, connecting India to/from the UAE, according to the company's release.



Port Rotation : Jebel Ali – Mundra – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Jebel Ali

Frequency : Weekly

The first sailing will commence with the M/V GFS GISELLE 0064E arriving at Jebel Ali on the 8th December 2022.