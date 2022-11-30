2022 November 30 16:06

Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December - Federal Customs Service

The grows is about 27%

Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December 2022, says Vladimir Bulavin, head of the Federal Customs Service, according to the FCS Telegram channel.

To build up the volume of foreign trade turnover, FCS promptly got involved in the work to speed up customs administration in the Chinese direction and along the North-South ITC.

Bilateral "simplified customs corridors" have been launched with China, Azerbaijan and Iran. Negotiations on similar projects are underway with Uzbekistan, Turkey and India.

“Trade turnover with China has increased by almost 27% and it may reach $160 billion by December,” said Vladimir Bulavin.

According to him, RUB 5.239 trillion have been transferred to the federal budget with the forecast for the first 10 months of 2022 exceeded by RUB 127 billion.

