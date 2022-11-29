-
Shell receives the first in a series of 4 LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude oil tankers from the Guangzhou Shipyard
The first in a series of 4 LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude oil tankers, “Proteus Bohemia” has now been delivered to the owner and the charterer (Shell) from the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) yard.
She is already on her way to Taiwan, with Høglund Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) and Fuel Control System on board, according to Høglund's release.
Commissioning of the second vessel is scheduled for the end of January 2023.
