  • 2022 November 23 08:35

    Maersk Tankers welcomes Sanmar Shipping back as a pool partner

    Maersk Tankers welcomes Sanmar Shipping back as a pool partner, according to the company's release. The vessel Sanmar Sangeet has re-joined Maersk Tankers' LR2 pool, attracted by the two companies' shared determination to decarbonise and the trading strategy of the pool. The latter has led to strong earnings, in particular over the past few quarters.

    With Sanmar Shipping investing heavily in fuel and energy-efficiency technology, Maersk Tankers' pool set-up is a good fit. The company provides a fuel optimisation service and rewards partners who invest in fuel efficiency through its Bunker Adjustment methodology.

    Maersk Tankers manages spot pools for tankers of all sizes, from 10k DWT to LR2 vessels, offering its partners access to earning spikes in the spot market but with the benefit of an array of safety nets. Maersk Tankers operates across cargo markets with a global customer network and extensive cargo book.

    Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world.Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

